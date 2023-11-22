Ducks vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
Two skidding clubs square off when the Anaheim Ducks (9-9) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2) at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Ducks have lost three in a row, and the Canadiens are on a four-game losing streak.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
During the past 10 outings for the Ducks, their offense has put up 26 goals while their defense has given up 30 (they have a 5-5-0 record in those games). In 35 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with nine goals (25.7% conversion rate).
Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Wednesday's game.
Ducks vs. Canadiens Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Ducks 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (-125)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks vs Canadiens Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks are 9-9 overall and 3-0-3 in overtime matchups.
- In the eight games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-3-0 record (good for 10 points).
- In the five games this season the Ducks scored only one goal, they lost every time.
- Anaheim has lost both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Ducks are 9-1-0 in the 10 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 18 points).
- In the four games when Anaheim has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up four points after finishing 2-2-0.
- In the six games when it outshot its opponent, Anaheim is 2-4-0 (four points).
- The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Ducks finished 7-3-0 in those matchups (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Ducks Rank
|Ducks AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|23rd
|2.83
|Goals Scored
|2.83
|23rd
|12th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.56
|26th
|27th
|28.9
|Shots
|29.4
|25th
|27th
|32.7
|Shots Allowed
|34.9
|30th
|18th
|19.67%
|Power Play %
|20%
|14th
|13th
|81.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.36%
|25th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Ducks vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.