Two skidding clubs square off when the Anaheim Ducks (9-9) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2) at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Ducks have lost three in a row, and the Canadiens are on a four-game losing streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

During the past 10 outings for the Ducks, their offense has put up 26 goals while their defense has given up 30 (they have a 5-5-0 record in those games). In 35 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with nine goals (25.7% conversion rate).

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Wednesday's game.

Ducks vs. Canadiens Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Ducks 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (-125)

Ducks (-125) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks vs Canadiens Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks are 9-9 overall and 3-0-3 in overtime matchups.

In the eight games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-3-0 record (good for 10 points).

In the five games this season the Ducks scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Anaheim has lost both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Ducks are 9-1-0 in the 10 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 18 points).

In the four games when Anaheim has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up four points after finishing 2-2-0.

In the six games when it outshot its opponent, Anaheim is 2-4-0 (four points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Ducks finished 7-3-0 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 23rd 2.83 Goals Scored 2.83 23rd 12th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.56 26th 27th 28.9 Shots 29.4 25th 27th 32.7 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 18th 19.67% Power Play % 20% 14th 13th 81.71% Penalty Kill % 74.36% 25th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.