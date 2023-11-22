The Anaheim Ducks (9-9) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2), who have +110 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Ducks vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Anaheim and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in seven of 17 games this season.

The Ducks have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Canadiens have been made the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Anaheim has had moneyline odds set at -135 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Montreal has 13 games this season playing as an underdog by +110 or longer, and is 4-9 in those contests.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.5 2.6 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.6 3 9 25.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 2.6 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.6 3.5 7 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

