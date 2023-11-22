The Anaheim Ducks (9-9), losers of three games in a row, will host the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2) -- who've lost four straight -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

The Ducks-Canadiens matchup will air on ESPN+ and BSW

Ducks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Canadiens Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 56 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

The Ducks' 51 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Ducks are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 18 12 5 17 3 10 25% Mason McTavish 18 8 9 17 7 4 57.8% Ryan Strome 17 2 12 14 9 8 33.9% Troy Terry 18 5 7 12 12 11 0% Cam Fowler 18 2 8 10 9 8 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have given up 64 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the league.

With 51 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Canadiens Key Players