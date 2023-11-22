How to Watch the Ducks vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Anaheim Ducks (9-9), losers of three games in a row, will host the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2) -- who've lost four straight -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
The Ducks-Canadiens matchup will air on ESPN+ and BSW, so tune in to catch the action.
Ducks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Canadiens Additional Info
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have allowed 56 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.
- The Ducks' 51 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Ducks are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|18
|12
|5
|17
|3
|10
|25%
|Mason McTavish
|18
|8
|9
|17
|7
|4
|57.8%
|Ryan Strome
|17
|2
|12
|14
|9
|8
|33.9%
|Troy Terry
|18
|5
|7
|12
|12
|11
|0%
|Cam Fowler
|18
|2
|8
|10
|9
|8
|-
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have given up 64 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the league.
- With 51 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|18
|6
|10
|16
|14
|6
|53.4%
|Cole Caufield
|18
|5
|10
|15
|7
|6
|50%
|Michael Matheson
|18
|4
|10
|14
|23
|5
|-
|Sean Monahan
|18
|6
|7
|13
|9
|9
|58%
|Alexander Newhook
|18
|4
|6
|10
|13
|8
|39%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.