As they gear up to take on the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2) on Wednesday, November 22 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks (9-9) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Chase De Leo C Out Knee Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body Leo Carlsson C Questionable Load Management

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Arber Xhekaj D Questionable Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body

Ducks vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 51 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

Their goal differential (-5) ranks 21st in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 51 goals this season (2.8 per game), 23rd in the league.

Montreal's total of 64 goals allowed (3.6 per game) ranks 26th in the league.

With a goal differential of -13, they are 26th in the league.

Ducks vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Ducks (-135) Canadiens (+110) 6.5

