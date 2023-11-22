Ducks vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - November 22
As they gear up to take on the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2) on Wednesday, November 22 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks (9-9) have five players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Leo Carlsson
|C
|Questionable
|Load Management
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Arber Xhekaj
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks' 51 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (-5) ranks 21st in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 51 goals this season (2.8 per game), 23rd in the league.
- Montreal's total of 64 goals allowed (3.6 per game) ranks 26th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -13, they are 26th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ducks vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Ducks (-135)
|Canadiens (+110)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.