Cam Fowler will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Anaheim Ducks play the Montreal Canadiens at Honda Center. If you're considering a wager on Fowler against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Cam Fowler vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:55 per game on the ice, is -6.

Fowler has a goal in two of 18 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In eight of 18 games this season, Fowler has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In seven of 18 games this season, Fowler has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Fowler's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Fowler has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 2 10 Points 1 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

