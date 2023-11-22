Will Brett Leason Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 22?
Should you wager on Brett Leason to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Leason stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Leason has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Leason has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Leason recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:00
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|13:46
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
