Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:25 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The CSU Northridge Matadors versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers is one of two games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule that features a Big West team on the court.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Utah State Aggies at UC Riverside Highlanders
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|CSU Northridge Matadors at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
