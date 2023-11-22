Anthony Davis' Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 131-99 win against the Jazz, Davis had 26 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Now let's examine Davis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-122)

Over 24.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-169)

Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 114.1 points per game last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game last year, the Mavericks were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Mavericks were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.9.

The Mavericks were the best squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 37 26 10 3 0 1 0 2/26/2023 37 30 15 4 0 3 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.