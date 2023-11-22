Alex Killorn and the Anaheim Ducks will be in action on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. There are prop bets for Killorn available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Killorn vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Killorn Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Killorn has averaged 17:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Killorn has yet to score a goal this season through eight games played.

In two of eight games this year Killorn has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

In two of eight games this season, Killorn has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Killorn has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Killorn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Killorn Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 8 Games 4 3 Points 2 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.