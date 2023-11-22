When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Alex Killorn light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

Killorn is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 64 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

