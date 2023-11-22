Adam Henrique and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Henrique are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Adam Henrique vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Henrique has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 14:58 on the ice per game.

In three of 17 games this year, Henrique has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Henrique has a point in eight of 17 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In six of 17 games this year, Henrique has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Henrique hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Henrique has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Henrique Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 17 Games 1 9 Points 2 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

