The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Adam Henrique score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Henrique stats and insights

  • In three of 17 games this season, Henrique has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Henrique recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:21 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:30 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:03 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:39 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:25 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.