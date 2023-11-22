The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Adam Henrique score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Henrique has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Henrique recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:21 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:30 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:03 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:39 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:25 Away W 4-3

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

