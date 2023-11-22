Will Adam Henrique Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 22?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Adam Henrique score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Henrique stats and insights
- In three of 17 games this season, Henrique has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Henrique recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:21
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:30
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:25
|Away
|W 4-3
Ducks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
