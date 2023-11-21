Taurean Prince's Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Prince, in his most recent game, had two points in a 105-104 win over the Rockets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Prince's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+100)

Over 8.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+110)

Looking to bet on one or more of Prince's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Jazz conceded 118 points per game last season, 24th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA last season, conceding 43.5 per game.

The Jazz conceded 25 assists per game last year (10th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Jazz conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Taurean Prince vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 29 12 5 7 2 2 1 1/16/2023 22 12 2 0 2 2 1 10/21/2022 18 4 6 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.