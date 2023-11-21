LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on November 19, James posted 37 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals in a 105-104 win versus the Rockets.

Below, we look at James' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)

Over 25.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+110)

Over 8.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-114)

Over 7.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz gave up 118.0 points per contest last season, 24th in the league.

On the boards, the Jazz allowed 43.5 rebounds per game last year, 17th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Jazz allowed 25.0 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Jazz were 18th in the league last season, allowing 12.5 makes per game.

LeBron James vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 33 36 6 6 8 1 1 4/4/2023 38 37 5 6 3 1 1 11/4/2022 34 17 10 8 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.