Anthony Davis, Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - November 21
Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) and Utah Jazz (4-9) will match up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Anthony Davis is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lakers' Last Game
On Sunday, in their last game, the Lakers topped the Rockets 105-104. With 37 points, LeBron James was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|37
|6
|8
|3
|0
|2
|Anthony Davis
|27
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Austin Reaves
|17
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis posts 25.7 points, 12.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in league).
- James puts up 23.0 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 14.0 points, 7.0 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.
- Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 2.3 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.
- Taurean Prince is putting up 12.7 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 boards per game.
