Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) and Utah Jazz (4-9) will match up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Anthony Davis is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Lakers topped the Rockets 105-104. With 37 points, LeBron James was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 37 6 8 3 0 2 Anthony Davis 27 10 3 2 1 0 Austin Reaves 17 6 6 0 0 2

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis posts 25.7 points, 12.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in league).

James puts up 23.0 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 14.0 points, 7.0 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 2.3 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.

Taurean Prince is putting up 12.7 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 boards per game.

