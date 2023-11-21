Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Jazz on November 21, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Davis, Lauri Markkanen and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Utah Jazz matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -108)
|12.5 (Over: +104)
|3.5 (Over: +114)
- The 25.5-point total set for Davis on Tuesday is 0.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (12) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).
- Davis has averaged 2.7 assists per game this year, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: +110)
|7.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: +146)
- The 23 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.5 less than his prop total on Tuesday (25.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 10.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (8.5).
- James has collected 7.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (7.5).
- He has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -141)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: +122)
- The 14 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 2.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
- He has collected 3.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- Russell averages seven assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Russell, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 1.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -169)
- The 23.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Tuesday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average of 24.3.
- He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 8.5).
- Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 1.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
John Collins Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -108)
|8.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: +110)
- John Collins has recorded 13 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Tuesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (8.5).
- Collins has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.