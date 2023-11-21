Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Davis, Lauri Markkanen and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Utah Jazz matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -108) 12.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +114)

The 25.5-point total set for Davis on Tuesday is 0.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (12) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 2.7 assists per game this year, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +110) 7.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 23 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.5 less than his prop total on Tuesday (25.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 10.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (8.5).

James has collected 7.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (7.5).

He has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +122)

The 14 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 2.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

He has collected 3.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Russell averages seven assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Russell, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 1.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Tuesday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average of 24.3.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 8.5).

Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 1.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +110)

John Collins has recorded 13 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (8.5).

Collins has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

