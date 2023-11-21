The Utah Jazz (4-9) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) at Crypto.com Arena on November 21, 2023.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 48.9% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.

The Lakers score 10.1 fewer points per game (111.9) than the Jazz give up (122.0).

Los Angeles has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 122.0 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are averaging 114.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 109.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is surrendering 109.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 117.3.

The Lakers are draining 9.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.7 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than they're averaging in road games (10.3, 34.1%).

Lakers Injuries