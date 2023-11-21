The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (4-9) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, November 21 at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Lakers earned a 105-104 win over the Rockets. LeBron James scored a team-best 37 points for the Lakers in the win.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5 1.3 3.3 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Out (Elbow)

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Max

