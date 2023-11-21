The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (4-9) as 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -8.5 236.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points four times.

The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 225.4, 11.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers have a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has won seven of the 10 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 4 28.6% 111.9 228.7 113.6 235.6 225.7 Jazz 8 61.5% 116.8 228.7 122 235.6 229.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (3-4-0) than it has in home games (2-5-0).

The Lakers put up 111.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 122 the Jazz give up.

Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 122 points.

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Lakers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 5-9 1-1 5-9 Jazz 7-6 1-0 10-3

Lakers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Lakers Jazz 111.9 Points Scored (PG) 116.8 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 113.6 Points Allowed (PG) 122 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 3-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 6-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

