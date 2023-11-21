Lakers vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (4-9) as 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.
Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-8.5
|236.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points four times.
- The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 225.4, 11.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers have a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has won seven of the 10 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info
Lakers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|4
|28.6%
|111.9
|228.7
|113.6
|235.6
|225.7
|Jazz
|8
|61.5%
|116.8
|228.7
|122
|235.6
|229.9
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (3-4-0) than it has in home games (2-5-0).
- The Lakers put up 111.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 122 the Jazz give up.
- Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 122 points.
Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|5-9
|1-1
|5-9
|Jazz
|7-6
|1-0
|10-3
Lakers vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Lakers
|Jazz
|111.9
|116.8
|19
|10
|2-1
|6-2
|2-1
|4-4
|113.6
|122
|16
|26
|3-4
|3-0
|6-1
|2-1
