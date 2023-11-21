Lakers vs. Jazz November 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:20 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Utah Jazz (2-6), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT, SportsNet LA
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis puts up 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per game.
- LeBron James puts up 23.0 points, 7.3 assists and 10.3 boards per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell puts up 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Austin Reaves posts 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 30.0% from the field and 25.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Taurean Prince puts up 12.7 points, 2.0 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 45.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's also draining 49.0% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 triples per contest (fifth in NBA).
- On a per-game basis, John Collins gives the Jazz 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Clarkson is putting up 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is draining 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Kelly Olynyk is putting up 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 78.6% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).
- The Jazz are receiving 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Keyonte George this year.
Lakers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Jazz
|111.1
|Points Avg.
|111.8
|114.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.1
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|45.1%
|29.8%
|Three Point %
|36.1%
