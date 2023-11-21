The Utah Jazz (2-6), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per game.

LeBron James puts up 23.0 points, 7.3 assists and 10.3 boards per contest.

D'Angelo Russell puts up 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Austin Reaves posts 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 30.0% from the field and 25.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Taurean Prince puts up 12.7 points, 2.0 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 45.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's also draining 49.0% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 triples per contest (fifth in NBA).

On a per-game basis, John Collins gives the Jazz 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Clarkson is putting up 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is draining 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Kelly Olynyk is putting up 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 78.6% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

The Jazz are receiving 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Keyonte George this year.

Lakers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Lakers Jazz 111.1 Points Avg. 111.8 114.6 Points Allowed Avg. 120.1 47.7% Field Goal % 45.1% 29.8% Three Point % 36.1%

