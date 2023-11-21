The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) play the Utah Jazz (4-9) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 120 - Jazz 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7.5)

Jazz (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-7.0)

Lakers (-7.0) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.1

The Lakers (5-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 35.7% of the time, 18.1% less often than the Jazz (7-6-0) this year.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Utah racks up as a 7.5-point underdog.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 35.7% of the time this season (five out of 14). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (10 out of 13).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Jazz are 2-9, while the Lakers are 7-3 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are posting 111.9 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 113.6 points per contest (16th-ranked).

Los Angeles is averaging 43.5 boards per game (19th-ranked in league). It is allowing 45 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Lakers are delivering 25.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 14.9 turnovers per game, Los Angeles is 23rd in the NBA. It forces 14 turnovers per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Lakers have been coming up short when it comes to three-pointers this season, ranking worst in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (9.9) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (33.8%).

