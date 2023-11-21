Lakers vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The Utah Jazz (4-9), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup.
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-7.5)
|236.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Lakers (-7.5)
|234.5
|-330
|+265
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info
Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a -24 scoring differential, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 111.9 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are giving up 113.6 per outing to rank 16th in the NBA.
- The Jazz's -67 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.8 points per game (10th in NBA) while allowing 122 per contest (26th in league).
- The teams combine to score 228.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams give up a combined 235.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 5-9-0 ATS this season.
- Utah has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
Lakers and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1800
|+1100
|-
|Jazz
|+50000
|+25000
|-
