D'Angelo Russell and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Russell tallied four points and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 105-104 win versus the Rockets.

In this article we will break down Russell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-114)

Over 16.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Over 2.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118 points per game last season made the Jazz the 24th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Jazz allowed 43.5 rebounds on average last year, 17th in the NBA.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Jazz were 18th in the NBA in that category.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 33 17 2 5 3 1 0 1/16/2023 31 21 1 7 3 1 0 12/9/2022 36 30 3 2 6 1 0 10/21/2022 39 23 6 7 3 1 2

