Cameron Reddish and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing off versus the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 105-104 win over the Rockets (his last game) Reddish produced seven points and three steals.

In this article, we dig into Reddish's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Over 2.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+124)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were ranked 24th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 118 points per game.

The Jazz allowed 43.5 rebounds on average last season, 17th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Jazz were ranked 10th in the league defensively last season, giving up 25 per game.

The Jazz gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Cameron Reddish vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 21 11 2 0 1 1 1 11/15/2022 33 19 1 1 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.