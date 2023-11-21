Tuesday's college basketball schedule includes three games with Big West teams in action. Among those games is the Long Beach State Beach squaring off against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Big West Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Cal Poly Mustangs at Seattle U Redhawks 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Long Beach State Beach at Fresno State Bulldogs 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo) UC Davis Aggies at Sacramento State Hornets 9:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

