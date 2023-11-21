Austin Reaves will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Utah Jazz.

In his last time on the court, a 105-104 win over the Rockets, Reaves had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Below, we break down Reaves' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-125)

Over 12.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+138)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Jazz allowed 118 points per game last season, 24th in the league.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 43.5 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Jazz were 10th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25 per game.

The Jazz gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Austin Reaves vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 34 12 4 6 3 0 0 4/4/2023 42 28 3 6 4 0 0 11/7/2022 30 11 4 1 0 0 0 11/4/2022 22 5 2 3 1 2 1

