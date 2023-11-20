Trevor Moore and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. Prop bets for Moore are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Trevor Moore vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Moore has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 16:47 on the ice per game.

Moore has scored a goal in six of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Moore has a point in 10 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Moore has an assist in six of 16 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 50% that Moore goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Moore having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Moore Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 5 13 Points 3 7 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

