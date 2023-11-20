Should you bet on Trevor Moore to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

  • In six of 16 games this season, Moore has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.
  • On the power play, Moore has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • Moore averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:26 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:28 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:21 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:11 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

