The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Trevor Lewis score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Lewis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has taken seven shots and scored one goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Lewis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:06 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:12 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 10:35 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

