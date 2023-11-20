Quinton Byfield and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. Looking to wager on Byfield's props? Here is some information to help you.

Quinton Byfield vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Byfield has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 14:53 on the ice per game.

Byfield has a goal in three games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Byfield has a point in 10 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Byfield has an assist in eight of 16 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Byfield has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Byfield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Byfield Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 3 14 Points 4 3 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

