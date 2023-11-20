Will Quinton Byfield Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 20?
Can we anticipate Quinton Byfield lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Byfield stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Byfield has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in two games against the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Byfield's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Byfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|14:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|16:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|3
|0
|3
|12:54
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|15:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|12:26
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|12:18
|Away
|W 5-4
Kings vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
