Can we anticipate Quinton Byfield lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Byfield has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted three shots in two games against the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • Byfield's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:37 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:04 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:15 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 3 0 3 12:54 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:16 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 12:26 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 12:18 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

