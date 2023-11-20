Can we anticipate Quinton Byfield lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Byfield has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in two games against the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Byfield's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:37 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:04 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:15 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 3 0 3 12:54 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:16 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 12:26 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 12:18 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

