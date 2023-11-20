The Los Angeles Kings, including Pierre-Luc Dubois, take the ice Monday against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Dubois in that upcoming Kings-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Dubois has averaged 16:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In four of 16 games this year, Dubois has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dubois has a point in eight of 16 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Dubois has an assist in four of 16 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Dubois' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Dubois has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dubois Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 5 9 Points 2 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.