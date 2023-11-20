The Los Angeles Kings, with Phillip Danault, are in action Monday against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Danault are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Phillip Danault vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault has averaged 17:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In three of 16 games this year, Danault has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Danault has a point in eight of 16 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Danault has an assist in six of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Danault has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Danault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Danault Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 5 10 Points 2 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.