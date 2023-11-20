On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Mikey Anderson going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Anderson has no points on the power play.
  • Anderson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:00 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 26:16 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:01 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:57 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:58 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:50 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:22 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:45 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 19:09 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

