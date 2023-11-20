On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Mikey Anderson going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

Anderson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:00 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 26:16 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:01 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:57 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:58 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:50 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:22 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:45 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 19:09 Away W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.