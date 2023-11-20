Will Matt Roy Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 20?
When the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, will Matt Roy score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Roy stats and insights
- Roy is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- In two games versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Roy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|23:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|19:04
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|23:28
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Away
|W 5-4
Kings vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
