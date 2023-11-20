When the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, will Matt Roy score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

Roy is yet to score through 16 games this season.

In two games versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:39 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:04 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:28 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

