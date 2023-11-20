Player prop betting options for Adrian Kempe, Clayton Keller and others are available in the Los Angeles Kings-Arizona Coyotes matchup at Mullett Arena on Monday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Kempe has been a top contributor on Los Angeles this season, with 18 points in 16 games.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 1 2 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 8 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 6

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Kevin Fiala has four goals and 13 assists to total 17 points (1.1 per game).

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 1 2 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 0 1 1 0

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Anze Kopitar has 16 total points for Los Angeles, with eight goals and eight assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 5

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Keller's seven goals and 10 assists in 17 games for Arizona add up to 17 total points on the season.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Stars Nov. 14 1 0 1 3 at Predators Nov. 11 1 2 3 5 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 1

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Nick Schmaltz is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 14 total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and 10 assists in 17 games.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 2

