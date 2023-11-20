The Los Angeles Kings (10-3-3) will attempt to continue a seven-game road win streak when they play the Arizona Coyotes (8-7-2) on Monday, November 20 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Kings vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-140) Coyotes (+115) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won six of their eight games when favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

Los Angeles is 3-1 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 58.3%.

In seven games this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Kings vs. Coyotes Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 63 (3rd) Goals 55 (13th) 42 (4th) Goals Allowed 53 (14th) 13 (13th) Power Play Goals 18 (4th) 6 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (20th)

Kings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Los Angeles has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Los Angeles went over in three of its last 10 games.

The Kings' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Kings have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Kings score the third-most goals in the league, averaging 3.9 per game for a total of 63 this season.

The Kings are ranked fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 42 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +21 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.

