Kings vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (10-3-3) will attempt to continue a seven-game road win streak when they play the Arizona Coyotes (8-7-2) on Monday, November 20 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Kings vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-140)
|Coyotes (+115)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won six of their eight games when favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 58.3%.
- In seven games this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Kings vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|63 (3rd)
|Goals
|55 (13th)
|42 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|53 (14th)
|13 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (4th)
|6 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (20th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Los Angeles has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Los Angeles went over in three of its last 10 games.
- The Kings' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Kings have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Kings score the third-most goals in the league, averaging 3.9 per game for a total of 63 this season.
- The Kings are ranked fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 42 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +21 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.
