The Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe and the Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.

Kings vs. Coyotes Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Los Angeles, Kempe has 18 points in 16 games (eight goals, 10 assists).

Kevin Fiala has chipped in with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists).

Anze Kopitar's 16 points this season are via eight goals and eight assists.

In four games, Pheonix Copley's record is 1-0-2. He has conceded 15 goals (4.58 goals against average) and has recorded 57 saves.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller has scored seven goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 10 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 12.7%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with 17 total points (one per game).

Nick Schmaltz is a key contributor for Arizona, with 14 total points this season. In 17 contests, he has scored four goals and provided 10 assists.

This season, Matias Maccelli has three goals and nine assists for Los Angeles.

In the crease, Connor Ingram's record stands at 6-1-0 on the season, allowing 20 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiling 223 saves with a .918% save percentage (16th in the league).

Kings vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 2nd 3.94 Goals Scored 3.24 16th 5th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3.12 14th 6th 32.7 Shots 27.6 30th 7th 27.9 Shots Allowed 32.8 28th 15th 20.63% Power Play % 29.51% 5th 2nd 89.09% Penalty Kill % 77.05% 21st

