Kings vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 20
The Los Angeles Kings (10-3-3) will try to extend a seven-game road win streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (8-7-2) on Monday, November 20 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Kings have put up a 7-1-2 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 36 total goals (eight power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.2%) while allowing 21 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Monday's game.
Kings vs. Coyotes Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Kings 4, Coyotes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-145)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kings vs Coyotes Additional Info
|Kings vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Coyotes Player Props
|How to Watch Kings vs Coyotes
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings have gone -3-3 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 10-3-3.
- Los Angeles has seven points (3-0-1) in the four games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).
- The Kings are 9-0-3 in the 12 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 21 points).
- In the nine games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 16 points after finishing 8-1-0.
- In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 6-2-3 (15 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 4-1-0 (eight points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|2nd
|3.94
|Goals Scored
|3.24
|16th
|5th
|2.63
|Goals Allowed
|3.12
|14th
|6th
|32.7
|Shots
|27.6
|30th
|7th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|32.8
|28th
|15th
|20.63%
|Power Play %
|29.51%
|5th
|2nd
|89.09%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.05%
|21st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Kings vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.