The Los Angeles Kings (10-3-3) will try to extend a seven-game road win streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (8-7-2) on Monday, November 20 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Kings have put up a 7-1-2 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 36 total goals (eight power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.2%) while allowing 21 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Monday's game.

Kings vs. Coyotes Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Kings 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-145)

Kings (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs Coyotes Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have gone -3-3 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 10-3-3.

Los Angeles has seven points (3-0-1) in the four games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Kings are 9-0-3 in the 12 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 21 points).

In the nine games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 16 points after finishing 8-1-0.

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 6-2-3 (15 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 4-1-0 (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 2nd 3.94 Goals Scored 3.24 16th 5th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3.12 14th 6th 32.7 Shots 27.6 30th 7th 27.9 Shots Allowed 32.8 28th 15th 20.63% Power Play % 29.51% 5th 2nd 89.09% Penalty Kill % 77.05% 21st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kings vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.