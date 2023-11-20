Monday's NHL play includes the Los Angeles Kings (10-3-3) visiting the Arizona Coyotes (8-7-2) at Mullett Arena. The Coyotes are underdogs (+115 on the moneyline) against the Kings (-140) ahead of the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Kings vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Kings vs Coyotes Additional Info

Kings vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

In seven of 16 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

In the eight times this season the Kings have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 6-2 in those games.

The Coyotes have claimed an upset victory in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 3-1 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Arizona is 2-7 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Kings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Quinton Byfield 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (+100) - Trevor Moore 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-139) Adrian Kempe 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-167) 3.5 (-105)

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 4-6 3-7-0 6.4 3.60 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.60 2.10 8 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 7-3-0 6.3 3.60 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.60 3.20 10 32.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

