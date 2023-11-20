How to Watch the Kings vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken seven in a row on the road, the Los Angeles Kings play at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS is the place to tune in to see the Kings and the Coyotes square off.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs Coyotes Additional Info
|Kings vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Coyotes Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kings vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|Kings
|5-4 LA
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|Coyotes
|6-3 LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have allowed 42 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Kings' 63 total goals (3.9 per game) rank third in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kings have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|16
|8
|10
|18
|2
|6
|100%
|Kevin Fiala
|16
|4
|13
|17
|11
|6
|36.4%
|Anze Kopitar
|16
|8
|8
|16
|5
|6
|56.3%
|Quinton Byfield
|16
|3
|11
|14
|1
|6
|33.3%
|Trevor Moore
|16
|7
|6
|13
|7
|9
|21.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 53 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.
- With 55 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 36 goals during that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|17
|7
|10
|17
|9
|11
|55%
|Nick Schmaltz
|17
|4
|10
|14
|11
|11
|55%
|Logan Cooley
|17
|2
|10
|12
|8
|5
|41.9%
|Sean Durzi
|17
|5
|7
|12
|15
|3
|-
|Matias Maccelli
|17
|3
|9
|12
|14
|5
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.