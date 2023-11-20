Having taken seven in a row on the road, the Los Angeles Kings play at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS is the place to tune in to see the Kings and the Coyotes square off.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Kings vs Coyotes Additional Info

Kings vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/27/2023 Coyotes Kings 5-4 LA 10/24/2023 Kings Coyotes 6-3 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 42 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 63 total goals (3.9 per game) rank third in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kings have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 16 8 10 18 2 6 100% Kevin Fiala 16 4 13 17 11 6 36.4% Anze Kopitar 16 8 8 16 5 6 56.3% Quinton Byfield 16 3 11 14 1 6 33.3% Trevor Moore 16 7 6 13 7 9 21.4%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 53 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

With 55 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 36 goals during that time.

Coyotes Key Players