Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings will play on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. Prop bets for Fiala are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Kevin Fiala vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala has averaged 17:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Fiala has a goal in four of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 16 games this season, Fiala has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 16 games this season, Fiala has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Fiala has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fiala has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fiala Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 5 17 Points 8 4 Goals 4 13 Assists 4

