When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jordan Spence score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not scored against the Coyotes this season in two games (zero shots).

Spence has picked up one assist on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Spence recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 15:37 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:22 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 12:51 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

