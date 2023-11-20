The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson-Dolan 2022-23 stats and insights

Anderson-Dolan scored in six of 46 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

He posted a 13.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, allowing 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Anderson-Dolan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:51 Home W 2-1 10/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:51 Home L 6-5 SO

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

