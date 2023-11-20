Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. Prop bets for Doughty are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Drew Doughty vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Doughty has averaged 25:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Doughty has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

Doughty has recorded a point in a game seven times this year out of 16 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Doughty has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 16 games played.

Doughty's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Doughty Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 5 8 Points 4 4 Goals 2 4 Assists 2

