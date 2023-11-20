In the upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Drew Doughty to find the back of the net for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Doughty stats and insights

Doughty has scored in three of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted four shots and scored two goals.

Doughty has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Doughty's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Doughty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:37 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 26:12 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:08 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:35 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:09 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:27 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 26:27 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 27:22 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

