There is one game featuring a Big West team on Monday in college basketball action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big West Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Eastern Washington Eagles at UC Irvine Anteaters 9:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big West games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!