The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Arthur Kaliyev find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaliyev stats and insights

Kaliyev has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted five shots in two games against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Kaliyev's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Kaliyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:54 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 15:31 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 14:55 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:46 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:32 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.