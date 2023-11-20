Will Arthur Kaliyev Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 20?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Arthur Kaliyev find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kaliyev stats and insights
- Kaliyev has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted five shots in two games against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Kaliyev's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kaliyev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:54
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|15:31
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|14:55
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:32
|Away
|W 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.