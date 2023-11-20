Anze Kopitar will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes face off at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Kopitar's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anze Kopitar vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

Kopitar has averaged 19:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

Kopitar has scored a goal in seven of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kopitar has a point in 13 games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Kopitar has an assist in eight of 16 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kopitar has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 5 16 Points 7 8 Goals 5 8 Assists 2

