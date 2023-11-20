Should you bet on Anze Kopitar to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Kopitar stats and insights

  • Kopitar has scored in seven of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has scored two goals on eight shots.
  • Kopitar has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Kopitar averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.6%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Kopitar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 20:16 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:35 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 16:59 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:15 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:05 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:47 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:20 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

